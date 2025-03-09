Teafale Lenard News: All-around production in G League

Lenard produced 23 points (6-18 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks in 44 minutes during Saturday's 115-104 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Lenard recorded season highs in points and rebounds during an all-around outing in the G League, but Texas still lost for the fifth time over the last six games. Across 28 G League outings, Lenard has averaged 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks in 28.8 minutes per game.