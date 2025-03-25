Teafale Lenard News: Leads team in scoring

Lenard recorded 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 136-108 loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Lenard's efficient shooting helped him post a team-high 19 points in Tuesday's loss. However, Lenard is shooting just 39.7 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from three on the season.