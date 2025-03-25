Teafale Lenard News: Leads team in scoring
Lenard recorded 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 136-108 loss to the Iowa Wolves.
Lenard's efficient shooting helped him post a team-high 19 points in Tuesday's loss. However, Lenard is shooting just 39.7 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from three on the season.
Teafale Lenard
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now