Teafale Lenard News: Plays 24 minutes in return

Lenard (ankle) posted six points (3-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Saturday's 120-96 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.

Making his first appearance since Feb. 4, Lenard played a solid role but struggled with his shot, especially from deep. He's averaging 26.5 minutes across 21 appearances this season.