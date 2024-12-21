Teafale Lenard News: Productive in return

Lenard played 27 minutes Friday during Texas' 111-110 win versus the Cruise and compiled 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, one assists, three steals and two blocks.

Lenard hadn't played in nearly a month due to hip injury but managed to make his return during Friday's victory. The 22-year-old ended up having a solid performance as he scored a season-high 14 points while converting on 45.5 percent from the field.