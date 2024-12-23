Fantasy Basketball
Teafale Lenard

Teafale Lenard News: Season-high 20 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Lenard tallied 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, one rebound, three steals and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 115-109 G League loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Lenard scored at least 20 points for the first time this season and has made four three-pointers in two straight games. He also recorded at least three steals for a second consecutive contest and dished out a season-high five dimes.

Teafale Lenard
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
