Teafale Lenard News: Season-high six steals Thursday

Lenard ended with 17 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, six steals and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 140-118 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

The six swipes established a new season high for Lenard, who continues to see an increase in his overall production as part of the first unit. Across nine games as a starter in the G League regular season, the undrafted rookie is averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 2.0 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers in 33.9 minutes.