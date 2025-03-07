Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Teafale Lenard headshot

Teafale Lenard News: Season-high six steals Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 2:32pm

Lenard ended with 17 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, six steals and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 140-118 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

The six swipes established a new season high for Lenard, who continues to see an increase in his overall production as part of the first unit. Across nine games as a starter in the G League regular season, the undrafted rookie is averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 2.0 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers in 33.9 minutes.

Teafale Lenard
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now