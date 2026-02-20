Teddy Allen headshot

Teddy Allen News: Appears off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 9:14am

Allen (personal) logged zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound over nine minutes in Thursday's 127-120 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

Allen joined the Blue Coats after leaving the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in January and was finally able to feature for his new team. It remains to be seen if the forward will earn a more significant role in the rotation with DeAndre Williams while he looks to make a bigger offensive impact in future games.

Teddy Allen
 Free Agent
