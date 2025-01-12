Teddy Allen News: Effective off bench

Allen played 19 minutes Saturday during the Vipers' 132-133 win versus the Wolves and compiled 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Allen scored 20 points during Saturday's victory despite coming off the bench Saturday and also shot an efficient 50.0 percent from the field. Across 22 outings so far this season, the 26-year-old is currently averaging 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists.