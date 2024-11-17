Teddy Allen News: Finds shooting stroke

Allen posted 17 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 117-79 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Coming into the contest, Allen hadn't scored in double figures through three G League games and had shot just 3-for-13 from deep. While the increased production was solid, Allen did get extended playing time due to the blowout nature of Friday's contest.