Teddy Allen News: Finds shooting stroke
Allen posted 17 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 117-79 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.
Coming into the contest, Allen hadn't scored in double figures through three G League games and had shot just 3-for-13 from deep. While the increased production was solid, Allen did get extended playing time due to the blowout nature of Friday's contest.
Teddy Allen
Free Agent
