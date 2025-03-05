Teddy Allen News: Leading scorer off bench

Allen played 20 minutes Tuesday during the Vipers' 124-119 win over the Skyforce and logged 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Allen came up big for the Vipers during Tuesday's victory as he led the team in points scored despite coming off the bench while connecting on 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts. The 26-year-old has been on a hot streak recently, as he's now scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games played.