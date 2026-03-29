Teddy Allen News: Leads Delaware in scoring Saturday

Allen finished with 33 points (13-28 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals across 42 minutes in Saturday's 122-120 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Allen wasn't the game's top offensive producer. However, the 27-year-old still had another potent showing on the scoring end by leading the Blue Coats in scoring. After Saturday's performance, Allen has now scored at least 42 points in two of his last four appearances.