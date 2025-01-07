Fantasy Basketball
Teddy Allen headshot

Teddy Allen News: Limited run in return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Allen posted three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two steals across six minutes in Tuesday's 130-125 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Allen returned to game action after missing Friday's win over the Salt Lake City Stars due to a back injury. However, the 26-year-old saw extremely limited playing time Tuesday with Reed Sheppard, Jack McVeigh and N'Faly Dante all joining the Rockets' G League affiliate for the matchup.

Teddy Allen
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
