Teddy Allen News: Outstanding in G League loss

Allen delivered 46 points (15-29 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 39 minutes in Saturday's 124-107 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

Allen excelled from range, as his seven three-pointers were his best tally since Dec. 20 and contributed to a season-high 46 points during Saturday's game. The forward also pulled down eight rebounds for the second time in his last three appearances. He has now started in two straight contests after being promoted from the second unit, and his solid form could help him retain a significant role for the rest of the campaign.