Teddy Allen News: Outstanding performance in loss

Allen delivered 46 points (15-29 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 39 minutes in Saturday's 124-107 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

Allen excelled from range as his seven three-pointers set his best tally since Dec. 20 and contributed to a season-high 46 points during Saturday's game. The forward also achieved eight rebounds for the second time in his last three appearances. He has now started in two straight contests after being promoted from a bench role, and his solid form could help him retain a significant role for the rest of the campaign.