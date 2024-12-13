Teddy Allen News: Pops for 27 points

Allen produced 27 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes Thursday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 116-110 victory over the Osceola Magic.

Allen led the Vipers with 27 points despite struggling to connect from downtown. This marks his best scoring performance through 13 appearances this season and breaks his streak of four straight games being held to single digits in the scoring column.