Teddy Allen News: Pops for game-high 28 points

Allen collected 28 points (13-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 137-113 G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Despite coming off the bench, Allen turned in a game-high 28 points Sunday. It was the 27-year-old's highest-scoring output since the Dec. 20 win over the Westchester Knicks, when he was still a member of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Allen has notably gone scoreless altogether in two of his last six games but scored at least 19 points in three other contests during this span.