Teddy Allen News: Productive off bench in loss

Allen produced 33 points (11-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 135-129 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Allen put in an outstanding effort against the Blue, surpassing the 30-point threshold for the sixth time in 19 games played this season. Despite not starting in any of the last 13 contests, the forward has remained valuable in terms of shooting output while adding some boards in most games.