Teddy Allen News: Provides spark off bench in win

Allen produced 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Thursday's 134-110 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Allen provided a spark off the bench with his 19 points Thursday, hitting double-digit scoring figures for the 13th consecutive game. Over his last 10 G League outings, the 26-year-old has averaged 17.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 23.1 minutes.