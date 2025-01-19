Teddy Allen News: Score 17 points in G League
Allen totaled 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 23 minutes Friday during the Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 133-110 loss to the Austin Spurs.
Allen finished Friday's contest as the Vipers' leading scorer and was one of three reserves to score in double digits. Over his last five G League games, Allen has averaged 12.2 points on 53.5 percent shooting, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 15.7 minutes per game.
Teddy Allen
Free Agent
