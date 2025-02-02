Teddy Allen News: Scores 13 points off bench

Allen posted 13 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Allen has scored in double figures in seven straight games. Across 27 G League appearances this season, he's averaged 12.8 points while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from deep.