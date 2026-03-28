Teddy Allen News: Scores 42 points Friday
Allen recorded 42 points (15-32 FG, 7-18 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block during 44 minutes in Friday's 132-128 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.
Allen was extremely active as his side's top offensive threat during the overtime victory. He exceeded 40 points for the second time in his last three G League games, boosting his regular-season average to 19.4 points per contest. Additionally, he has posted over five rebounds in three consecutive starts.
Teddy Allen
Free Agent
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