Teddy Allen News: Scores 42 points Friday

Allen recorded 42 points (15-32 FG, 7-18 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block during 44 minutes in Friday's 132-128 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Allen was extremely active as his side's top offensive threat during the overtime victory. He exceeded 40 points for the second time in his last three G League games, boosting his regular-season average to 19.4 points per contest. Additionally, he has posted over five rebounds in three consecutive starts.