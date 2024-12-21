Teddy Allen News: Shines off bench vs. Mad Ants
Allen totaled 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 25 minutes Friday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 127-115 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.
Allen led his team in bench points and also added value on the defensive end by securing a pair of steals. This was a nice bounce-back performance for the New Mexico State product, who was held to nine points in 16 minutes in his previous matchup Thursday against Raptors 905.
Teddy Allen
Free Agent
