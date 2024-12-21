Fantasy Basketball
Teddy Allen headshot

Teddy Allen News: Shines off bench vs. Mad Ants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Allen totaled 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 25 minutes Friday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 127-115 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Allen led his team in bench points and also added value on the defensive end by securing a pair of steals. This was a nice bounce-back performance for the New Mexico State product, who was held to nine points in 16 minutes in his previous matchup Thursday against Raptors 905.

Teddy Allen
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
