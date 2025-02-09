Fantasy Basketball
Teddy Allen News: Stellar outing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Allen notched 22 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 125-98 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Allen has scored at least 20 points in three of his last five appearances, sinking multiple three-pointers four times during that stretch. He also tied his season high with 10 boards en route to his first double-double.

