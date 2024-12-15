Teddy Allen News: Team-high 26 points in G League

Allen recorded 26 points (9-21 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 122-111 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

After scoring in single digits in four straight games, Allen has finished with 27 and 26 points, respectively, in the Vipers' past two contests. He's averaging 12.5 points while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from deep across 14 G League appearances this season.