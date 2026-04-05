Terance Mann Injury: Downgraded to out
Mann (Achilles/knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Mann was initially listed as probable, but he was downgraded to questionable Sunday morning and is now officially ruled out. Given the Nets' lengthy injury report, plenty of reserves will be called upon for expanded minutes, including Chaney Johnson and Malachi Smith.
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