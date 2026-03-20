Terance Mann headshot

Terance Mann Injury: Iffy due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Mann (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Mann was a late addition to the injury report. If he's unable to play, the Nets could lean more on Drake Powell.

Terance Mann
Brooklyn Nets
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