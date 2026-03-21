Terance Mann Injury: Likely to face Kings
Mann (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against Sacramento, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Mann is on track to return from a one-game absence due to illness. The 29-year-old should play a decent role off the bench Sunday, if available. He's played between 16 and 18 minutes in each of his last three appearances.
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