Terance Mann headshot

Terance Mann Injury: Likely to face Kings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Mann (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against Sacramento, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mann is on track to return from a one-game absence due to illness. The 29-year-old should play a decent role off the bench Sunday, if available. He's played between 16 and 18 minutes in each of his last three appearances.

Terance Mann
Brooklyn Nets
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