Terance Mann headshot

Terance Mann Injury: Listed out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 10:05am

Mann (illness) is out for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Mann was previously listed as questionable by the Nets. He's a minor part of the rotation, but his absence may open things up a bit for Drake Powell.

Terance Mann
Brooklyn Nets
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