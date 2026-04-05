Terance Mann headshot

Terance Mann Injury: Now tagged as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Mann (Achilles/knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Mann was previously listed as probable, but it looks as though he'll be a true game-time call for Sunday's matchup. Tyson Etienne and Ochai Agbaji could be in line for more minutes if Mann ultimately can't go.

Terance Mann
Brooklyn Nets
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