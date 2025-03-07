Terance Mann Injury: Questionable to face Indiana

Mann (quadricep) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The right quad contusion is a new injury for Mann, who hasn't missed a game since his debut with the Hawks on Feb. 8. The 28-year-old has provided a spark from the second unit with his new club. He has averaged 10.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 three-pointers across 23.6 minutes per contest in eight games since the All-Star break.