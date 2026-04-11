Terance Mann Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Mann (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Mann will sit out his fifth straight game Sunday. Ochai Agbaji, Drake Powell and Malachi Smith will help pick up the slack with Mann sidelined.
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