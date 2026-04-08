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Terance Mann Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Mann (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pacers.

Mann was held out of Brooklyn's previous two games due to right knee and left Achilles soreness, and he's now being listed out due to right patella tendinosis. He'll have two more chances to suit up this season, with his next opportunity coming Friday in Milwaukee.

Terance Mann
Brooklyn Nets
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