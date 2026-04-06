Terance Mann Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Mann (Achilles/knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Mann will miss a second consecutive contest due to right knee and left Achilles soreness. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday against the Pacers. With Ziaire Williams (foot) and Noah Clowney (ankle) also sidelined, Ochai Agbaji, Jalen Wilson and Malachi Smith are candidates to see increased burn.