Terance Mann Injury: Sitting out Friday
Mann (knee) will miss Friday's game against the Bucks.
The Nets, who used only seven players Thursday, will again be very shorthanded against the Bucks on Friday. With the Nets playing for lottery odds, Mann will likely be sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale.
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