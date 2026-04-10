Terance Mann headshot

Terance Mann Injury: Sitting out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 11:37am

Mann (knee) will miss Friday's game against the Bucks.

The Nets, who used only seven players Thursday, will again be very shorthanded against the Bucks on Friday. With the Nets playing for lottery odds, Mann will likely be sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale.

Terance Mann
Brooklyn Nets
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