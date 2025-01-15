Terance Mann Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Mann has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Nets due to left calf soreness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. He logged five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one block across eight minutes before exiting.

Mann was ruled out due to the injury shortly after halftime. With the Clippers on the first night of a back-to-back and already up 30 on Brooklyn, it's likely they're just being cautious with Mann. If he's able to suit up for Thursday's contest, Mann could see an expanded role as the Clippers are expected to rest Kawhi Leonard. Look for Amir Coffey and Kris Dunn to see more minutes down the stretch Wednesday.