Terance Mann headshot

Terance Mann Injury: Won't suit up for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 26, 2024 at 5:13pm

Mann (finger) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Mann will miss his eighth consecutive outing after undergoing surgery on the fractured middle finger on his non-shooting hand in early December. There is no clear timetable for the 28-year-old's return, though his next chance to suit up will come Monday against New Orleans.

Terance Mann
Los Angeles Clippers
