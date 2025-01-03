Fantasy Basketball
Terance Mann News: Available for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Mann (finger) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against the Hawks, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Mann will see an 11-game absence end following surgery on his left finger. The 28-year-old started the first 11 games of the season for the Clippers, but he's come off the bench in 12 straight appearances, so Los Angeles could opt to ease Mann back into action and keep Kris Dunn in the starting lineup against Atlanta.

