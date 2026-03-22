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Terance Mann News: Available versus Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 1:05pm

Mann (illness) will suit up for Sunday's game against Sacramento.

Mann was initially listed as probable heading into Sunday's contest after missing Friday's loss to New York due to an illness. With Noah Clowney (wrist), Michael Porter (hamstring) and Nic Claxton (rest) unavailable, Mann might work his way back into the starting lineup. The 29-year-old wing has started in 47 games during the 2025-26 regular season, and as a starter he has averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 threes and 0.7 steals over 25.9 minutes per game.

Terance Mann
Brooklyn Nets
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