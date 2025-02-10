Terance Mann News: Chips in 12 points vs. Magic

Mann tallied 12 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes during Monday's 112-106 win over Orlando.

Mann made the most of his limited playing time Monday, converting on all four of his field-goal attempts to finish as the Hawks' third-leading scorer behind Trae Young (19) and Caris LeVert (18). Two games into his Atlanta tenure, Mann is looking to carve out a consistent role for himself off the bench.