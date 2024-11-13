Fantasy Basketball
Terance Mann News: Demoted from starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Mann will be replaced by Chris Dunn in Wednesday starting lineup against Houston, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Mann has posted a lowly 37.5/20.0/69.2 percent shooting slash on 5.1 shots and 22.7 minutes per game across 11 contests this season -- all of which have been starts. Meanwhile, Dunn is connecting on 44.8 percent of 2.6 threes per game, and while he cannot consistently be counted on as a creator, he grades as a similarly stout defender and is an active two-way rebounder.

