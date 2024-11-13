Terance Mann News: Demoted from starting lineup

Mann will be replaced by Chris Dunn in Wednesday starting lineup against Houston, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Mann has posted a lowly 37.5/20.0/69.2 percent shooting slash on 5.1 shots and 22.7 minutes per game across 11 contests this season -- all of which have been starts. Meanwhile, Dunn is connecting on 44.8 percent of 2.6 threes per game, and while he cannot consistently be counted on as a creator, he grades as a similarly stout defender and is an active two-way rebounder.