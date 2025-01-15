Terance Mann News: Entering rotation Wednesday

Coach Tyronn Lue said pregame that Mann will be part of the rotation for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Lue has been experimenting with the back end of the Clippers' rotation lately, and part of those experiments was making Mann a healthy scratch Monday. He'll rejoin the rotation Wednesday, while Kevin Porter is a healthy scratch. In three appearances before Monday's game, Mann averaged 6.0 points and 1.0 steals across 12.7 minutes.