Terance Mann News: Falls out of rotation Monday

Mann (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Nets' 126-115 win over the Grizzlies.

After starting in each of the Nets' previous four games, Mann was moved to the bench Monday while Brooklyn installed Drake Powell on the top unit in his return from the G League. Even though the Nets were without Michael Porter (rest) for the front end of the back-to-back set, Mann ended up being left out of the rotation entirely, with Jalen Wilson instead playing 23 minutes off the bench after having been limited to nothing more than garbage-time run over the previous eight contests. Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez may have just been giving Mann some extra rest during the back-to-back set, so it's possible that the 29-year-old wing re-enters the rotation Tuesday versus the Pistons.