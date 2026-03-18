Terance Mann News: Good to go
Mann (Achilles) is available for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
As expected, Mann has been upgraded from probable to available. With Michael Porter (hamstring/ankle) still sidelined, Mann has a path to minutes, but the veteran has appeared in only six of Brooklyn's first nine games in March, averaging 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 22.2 minutes.
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