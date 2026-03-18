Terance Mann headshot

Terance Mann News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 10:25am

Mann (Achilles) is available for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

As expected, Mann has been upgraded from probable to available. With Michael Porter (hamstring/ankle) still sidelined, Mann has a path to minutes, but the veteran has appeared in only six of Brooklyn's first nine games in March, averaging 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 22.2 minutes.

Terance Mann
Brooklyn Nets
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