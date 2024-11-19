Terance Mann News: Hands out six assists

Mann finished Monday's 102-99 victory over Golden State with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 23 minutes.

Mann recorded a season-high six assists in what was one of his best performances of the season. He's been far from a reliable fantasy option, however, as he's currently outside the top-200 producers in nine-category formats with averages of 5.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.