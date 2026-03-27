Terance Mann News: Headed to bench
Mann will come off the bench for Friday's game versus the Lakers, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.
Noah Clowney is back and starting, so Mann will retreat to the second unit. As a reserve this season, Mann owns averages of 6.1 points, 1.6 assists and 1.0 three-pointers per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terance Mann See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 207 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 1611 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 1611 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1936 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 946 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terance Mann See More