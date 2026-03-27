Terance Mann headshot

Terance Mann News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Mann will come off the bench for Friday's game versus the Lakers, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

Noah Clowney is back and starting, so Mann will retreat to the second unit. As a reserve this season, Mann owns averages of 6.1 points, 1.6 assists and 1.0 three-pointers per game.

Terance Mann
Brooklyn Nets
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