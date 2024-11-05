Terance Mann News: Muted performance in win

Mann dropped five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist across 19 minutes in Monday's 113-104 win over the Spurs.

While Mann has started in every game this season, he played less minutes than Nicolas Batum, Kris Dunn and Amir Coffey on Monday, which may be a potential concern moving forward. Mann averages 5.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.6 steals over 22.9 minutes this season.