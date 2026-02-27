Terance Mann News: Odd man out of rotation Thursday
Mann (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Thursday's 126-110 loss to the Spurs.
Mann had appeared in each of the Nets' last seven contests and averaged 21.7 minutes per contest over that stretch, but head coach Jordi Fernandez opted to move the veteran wing out of the rotation Thursday to reopen a spot for Ziaire Williams, who had been a DNP-CD in the team's previous game Tuesday. The Nets may just have been building in a de facto rest day for Mann in the front end of the back-to-back set, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the 29-year-old re-entered the rotation Friday in Boston.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terance Mann See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 198 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 918 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1840 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 157 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 2168 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terance Mann See More