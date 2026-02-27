Terance Mann News: Odd man out of rotation Thursday

Mann (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Thursday's 126-110 loss to the Spurs.

Mann had appeared in each of the Nets' last seven contests and averaged 21.7 minutes per contest over that stretch, but head coach Jordi Fernandez opted to move the veteran wing out of the rotation Thursday to reopen a spot for Ziaire Williams, who had been a DNP-CD in the team's previous game Tuesday. The Nets may just have been building in a de facto rest day for Mann in the front end of the back-to-back set, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the 29-year-old re-entered the rotation Friday in Boston.