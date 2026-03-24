Terance Mann News: Off injury report
Mann (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Mann is set to return from a one-game absence for rest purposes. Over his last five outings (three starts), he has averaged 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 21.2 minutes per contest.
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