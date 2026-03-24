Terance Mann headshot

Terance Mann News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Mann (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Mann is set to return from a one-game absence for rest purposes. Over his last five outings (three starts), he has averaged 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 21.2 minutes per contest.

Terance Mann
Brooklyn Nets
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