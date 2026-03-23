Terance Mann headshot

Terance Mann News: Out for rest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Mann will be rested Monday against the Trail Blazers, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Mann returned to action Sunday against the Kings and logged 26 minutes with five points, three rebounds and two assists. With this news, Terance Mann and Ziaire Williams could be more involved for the Nets.

Terance Mann
Brooklyn Nets
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