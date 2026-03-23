Terance Mann News: Out for rest
Mann will be rested Monday against the Trail Blazers, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Mann returned to action Sunday against the Kings and logged 26 minutes with five points, three rebounds and two assists. With this news, Terance Mann and Ziaire Williams could be more involved for the Nets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terance Mann See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 203 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 167 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 167 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1932 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 942 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Terance Mann See More