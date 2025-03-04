Terance Mann News: Plays 29 minutes off bench

Mann ended with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 132-130 win over the Grizzlies.

Mann is faring far better in Atlanta than he did with the Clippers. Through nine outings with the Hawks, Mann holds averages of 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.3 three-pointers on 56.0 percent shooting from the field in 22.4 minutes.